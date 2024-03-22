Kawasaki inaugurates the spring season with its 2024 Demo Ride Tours.
The traveling event will cover all of Italy, and will offer the opportunity to test the Kawasaki range at official dealers.
All the most iconic models will be available, from the Ninja world to the Supernaked, from the Adventure Versys to the Modern Classic and Urban Cruiser range. These also include the new products for 2024 and the new 500 range consisting of Ninja 500, Z500 and Eliminator.
To take the test ride it is mandatory to present yourself with a valid driving license and protective technical clothing. It will be possible for companions to participate as passengers, as long as they wear the appropriate technical clothing.
The test will be held on a specially designed road course, with groups accompanied by a Kawasaki trailblazer. Participation is completely free and registration can be done directly on site.
The scheduled events are constantly updated and may be subject to change.
To always be updated, it is advisable to consult the “News” section on the website www.kawasaki.it and stay connected to social channels.
MARZO
23 -24 March – FOSSANO MEETING
Fossano (CN)
March 23 – CHIETI at Gostmoto
Address Via Riccio 2, 66100 Brecciarola CH
Per info: 0871 574368
APRIL
6 April – TURIN at Motostyle
Address: Corso Moncenisio 48, 10090 Rosta (TO)
Per info: 011 9584831
7 April – TURIN at Magic Bike
Address: Corso Casale 479, 10132 Turin
Per info: 011 8981341
6 April – BARI at Debert
Address: Via Quintino Sella 39, 70122 Bari
Per info: 080 5210955
7 April – BARI at Baldassarre
Address: Via Niceforo 4/B, 70124 Bari
Per info: 080 5616458
13 – 14 April – VERONA at Motolandia
Address: Via Roveggia 79/B, 37137 Verona
Per info: 045 8600631
13 April – CASORIA (NA) at Pizzo Motors
Address: Via Circumvallazione Esterna 42, 80026 Naples
Per info: 081 2599709
14 April – SALERNO at Tortora Moto
Address: Via Roberto Wenner 31-33, 84131 Salerno
Per info: 089 792511
20 – 21 April – MONZA at K-Monza
Address: Via Salvo D’Acquisto 13, 20863 Concorezzo (MB)
Per info: 039 2830208
27 – 28 April – MISANO at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
Address: Viale Daijiro Kato, 10, 47843 Misano Adriatico RN
April 27 – ROME Location TBD
Per info: 06 5035244
MAGGIO
4-5 May – FLORENCE at Fani Motors
Address: Via Empoli 31/c, 50142 Florence
Per info: 055 715661
4 – 5 May – BERGAMO at Bruno Moto
Address: Via Milano 38, 24011 Almè (BG)
Per info: 035 639050
11 – 12 May CECINA at Bientinesi
Address: Via Aurelia Sud 8, 57023 Cecina (LI)
Per info: 0586 684575
9-10-11-12 Maggio BIKER FEST INTERNATIONAL
Lignano Sabbiadoro (Udine)
18-19 May – LUCCA at SunCar
Address: Via Delle Ville Prima 1081, 55100 Lucca
Per info: 0583 1880117
18 May – MODENA at AreaMoto
Address: Via del Murazzo 28, 41123 Modena
Per info: 335 6069002
25 May – GENOA at Permoto Race
Address: Via S. Quirico 115, 16163 Genoa
Per info: 010 716183
25 May – CREMONA at Zanardi
Address: Via Monte Cervino 3/5, 26027 Rivolta D’Adda (CR)
Per info: 0363 370536
26 May – ALESSANDRIA at Lunaschi Moto
Address: SS per Voghera 93/4, 15057 Tortona (AL)
Per info: 0131 867176
JUNE
1-2 June – CASALE MONFERRATO at CM Racing
Address: Str. Pozzo Sant’Evasio 1/O, 15033 Casale Monferrato (AL)
Per info: 370 3654464
1-2 June – MESTRE at Motospazio
Address: Via Terraglio 270, 30174 Mestre (VE)
Per info: 041 5385691
8-9 June – ASSAGO at Motoway
Address: Via M. Idiomi 10/A, 20857 Assago (MI)
Per info: 02 45784342
