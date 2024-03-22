Kawasaki inaugurates the spring season with its 2024 Demo Ride Tours.

The traveling event will cover all of Italy, and will offer the opportunity to test the Kawasaki range at official dealers.

All the most iconic models will be available, from the Ninja world to the Supernaked, from the Adventure Versys to the Modern Classic and Urban Cruiser range. These also include the new products for 2024 and the new 500 range consisting of Ninja 500, Z500 and Eliminator.

To take the test ride it is mandatory to present yourself with a valid driving license and protective technical clothing. It will be possible for companions to participate as passengers, as long as they wear the appropriate technical clothing.

The test will be held on a specially designed road course, with groups accompanied by a Kawasaki trailblazer. Participation is completely free and registration can be done directly on site.

The scheduled events are constantly updated and may be subject to change.

To always be updated, it is advisable to consult the “News” section on the website www.kawasaki.it and stay connected to social channels.

MARZO

23 -24 March – FOSSANO MEETING

Fossano (CN)

March 23 – CHIETI at Gostmoto

Address Via Riccio 2, 66100 Brecciarola CH

Per info: 0871 574368

APRIL

6 April – TURIN at Motostyle

Address: Corso Moncenisio 48, 10090 Rosta (TO)

Per info: 011 9584831

7 April – TURIN at Magic Bike

Address: Corso Casale 479, 10132 Turin

Per info: 011 8981341

6 April – BARI at Debert

Address: Via Quintino Sella 39, 70122 Bari

Per info: 080 5210955

7 April – BARI at Baldassarre

Address: Via Niceforo 4/B, 70124 Bari

Per info: 080 5616458

13 – 14 April – VERONA at Motolandia

Address: Via Roveggia 79/B, 37137 Verona

Per info: 045 8600631

13 April – CASORIA (NA) at Pizzo Motors

Address: Via Circumvallazione Esterna 42, 80026 Naples

Per info: 081 2599709

14 April – SALERNO at Tortora Moto

Address: Via Roberto Wenner 31-33, 84131 Salerno

Per info: 089 792511

20 – 21 April – MONZA at K-Monza

Address: Via Salvo D’Acquisto 13, 20863 Concorezzo (MB)

Per info: 039 2830208

27 – 28 April – MISANO at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

Address: Viale Daijiro Kato, 10, 47843 Misano Adriatico RN

April 27 – ROME Location TBD

Per info: 06 5035244

MAGGIO

4-5 May – FLORENCE at Fani Motors

Address: Via Empoli 31/c, 50142 Florence

Per info: 055 715661

4 – 5 May – BERGAMO at Bruno Moto

Address: Via Milano 38, 24011 Almè (BG)

Per info: 035 639050

11 – 12 May CECINA at Bientinesi

Address: Via Aurelia Sud 8, 57023 Cecina (LI)

Per info: 0586 684575

9-10-11-12 Maggio BIKER FEST INTERNATIONAL

Lignano Sabbiadoro (Udine)

18-19 May – LUCCA at SunCar

Address: Via Delle Ville Prima 1081, 55100 Lucca

Per info: 0583 1880117

18 May – MODENA at AreaMoto

Address: Via del Murazzo 28, 41123 Modena

Per info: 335 6069002

25 May – GENOA at Permoto Race

Address: Via S. Quirico 115, 16163 Genoa

Per info: 010 716183

25 May – CREMONA at Zanardi

Address: Via Monte Cervino 3/5, 26027 Rivolta D’Adda (CR)

Per info: 0363 370536

26 May – ALESSANDRIA at Lunaschi Moto

Address: SS per Voghera 93/4, 15057 Tortona (AL)

Per info: 0131 867176

JUNE

1-2 June – CASALE MONFERRATO at CM Racing

Address: Str. Pozzo Sant’Evasio 1/O, 15033 Casale Monferrato (AL)

Per info: 370 3654464

1-2 June – MESTRE at Motospazio

Address: Via Terraglio 270, 30174 Mestre (VE)

Per info: 041 5385691

8-9 June – ASSAGO at Motoway

Address: Via M. Idiomi 10/A, 20857 Assago (MI)

Per info: 02 45784342