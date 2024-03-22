Only 42% of Italians carefully read the labels of all foods. The expiry date remains the most sought after information, but there is also attention for data regarding sustainability

Name of the food, list of foods, indication of substances or products that cause allergies or intolerances, expiry date. These are some of the many information that food labels provide. The complete list of indications that each food label is obliged to have can be consulted in Article 9 of the European Regulation relating to the provision of food information to consumers. The purpose of the label is to provide fundamental support for the final consumer and help him make informed choices during the purchasing phase. Not everyone, however, reads them carefully. In fact, according to data from the 14th edition of the Imagine GS1 Italy Observatory, over 4 out of 10 consumers (42%) consult the labels of all or almost all the products they find on the shelves, while 53% look at them only for some categories of products. 6% of those interviewed, however, even declare that they never read them. In the latter case the motivation lies in the traditional frequenting of the product and the brand (38%) and, more marginally, due to haste (one in 5 declares that they do not have time to linger) or due to a lack of residual curiosity (16% who thinks he knows enough). There are also those who don’t read labels due to lack of time (19%), while 12% of the 2,000 interviewees say they struggle to understand the information reported. Among the most controlled products are ready meals, packaged cured meats and cheeses, canned goods and fresh products. There are also some surprises, for example 60% of buyers of purees/pulps and tomato-based products and 44% of those of tea/coffee/herbal teas read the label at the point of sale. A sign that consumers tend less and less to choose “with their eyes closed”.

“Attention and awareness regarding spending are growing both for economic and health reasons – explains Vittorio Vaccaro, television host and conviviality expert who is always attentive to issues concerning family and cooking – Reading labels is particularly important because they represent the DNA of the product and offer us all the information necessary to choose whether to buy it or not”. Checking the expiry date, verifying the origin of the product and any fat and sugar content are among the main reasons for reading. Attention is also paid to sustainability by checking that the product does not contain pollutants and that it reflects certain values ​​such as the absence of tests on animals. For a few years now, the QR code has become widespread, which allows you to quickly access a series of information simply by scanning the code with your smartphone. A tool that is certainly appreciated given that 65% of those interviewed say they know and use it. 24% know it but don’t use it, 8% have only heard of it while 3% don’t know it at all.

Furthermore, the consumer has to deal with inflation which, according to Istat data, remains stable on an annual basis. In February the national consumer price index for the entire community, including tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.1% on a monthly basis and 0.8% on an annual basis, as in the previous month. It becomes so important to have the right strategy even when it comes to making purchases. Reading the labels carefully is certainly a first step, but Vittorio Vaccaro offers 7 other tips for quality shopping that is also wallet-friendly:

1 – Plan purchases

Having a shopping list made in advance will help not only to have an accurate picture of the products needed, but also to avoid compulsive purchases and the risk of food waste.

2 – Compare prices and offers

Through the web and the apps that supermarkets make available to customers, it is possible to compare prices and offers in real time. Apps and loyalty cards often also offer interesting discounts, but it is important to make sure that the items purchased are actually necessary.

3 – Be careful of allergens

To avoid unpleasant surprises, it is always a good idea to check for the presence of common allergens, such as gluten, lactose, eggs, peanuts and others which can sometimes hide even in the most unthinkable products. This information on labels is essential for people with food allergies.

4 – Buy bulk products

Packaged products may seem attractive, but choosing bulk products has its advantages. First of all, it allows you to purchase the exact quantity needed and, by eliminating packaging, you can save something. Among the products that can be purchased are fruit, vegetables, cereals, dried fruit and, recently, several supermarkets also offer this possibility for frozen foods. These products also have a label requirement which is usually applied to the containers that contain them.

5 – Set a spending budget

Respecting the spending limit you have set yourself is an excellent way of “defending” your finances. With this in mind, some supermarkets make barcode readers available to their customers which allow them to always keep an eye on how much they are spending.

6 – Favor seasonal products

Seasonal fruits and vegetables are fresher and less expensive. Even better if they are zero kilometer products, a sustainable choice that supports local producers. Therefore always read the origin on the label.

7 – Always check the expiry date

Checking the expiry date of a product on the label helps us avoid food waste. In some cases it is better to focus on long-life foods. If, however, you intend to consume a product immediately, you can take advantage of the offers that many supermarkets offer on food that is close to its expiry date.