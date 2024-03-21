Ilaria Capua: “Covid? Anyone who thinks it is defeated is wrong. The virus is still here with us”

Ilaria Capua sends a rather alarming message to the world. The world-famous virologist talks about pandemics, calling them a “cyclical phenomenon”. And quoting the WHO you reveal: “We don’t know when or even what, but there will be an” disease Capua, who spent seven years in the United States running the One Health Center in Florida, warned of the imminent risk of another epidemic. “I’m sorry to say it, but because we had the Covid problem we’re not in the clear for the next two hundred years.”

“Unfortunately it doesn’t work like that – says Capua – the “disease X” that the WHO talks about is a term to say that something, sooner or later, will arrive”. The virologist warns about the risk of transmission of pathogens through direct contact between humans and animals, particularly present in places with poor hygiene, such as live animal markets. She adds: “We need a capacity to respond to these emergencies that is reasoned, aware and studied also on the basis of the territory”. Capua also returns to Covid: “What has remained positive from the experience of the pandemic? Certainly an awareness of vulnerability. And this is a good thing. I would, however, like to see more attention in implementing behaviors that are preventive for contagion from any pathogen. The Covid virus is still here with us.”