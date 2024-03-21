General defense bonds? Macron insists, Germany says no

It won’t yet be the famous and perhaps elusive common European army, but Europe is heading towards a radical turning point in its economic structure: defense bonds. At least that is the plan of Emmanuel Macron, who, more than anyone else, is pushing for what can almost entirely be called a “war economy.” The French President has decided to break the deadlock and at the EU summit in Brussels will insist on the adoption of his idea: “The war has returned” to Europe.

The idea of ​​defense bonds is supported primarily by Macron and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who have already supported this idea in recent months. At the February summit, figures were also announced: Kallas suggested that the total amount of bonds should be 100 billion euros. Since then, the rhetorical level of the Elysee Palace has increased, and Macron has even suggested several times about sending NATO troops to Ukraine. The opportunity is discarded and rejected by (almost) everyone, including Italy. But now the French leader wants a radical change in Europe’s approach to security and defense.

The call for joint bonds looks set to dominate discussions in Brussels and above all expose differences over how to finance Europe’s biggest rearmament since the end of the Cold War at a time of strain on national budgets. The bloc is exploring a variety of ways to finance additional defense spending, from using parts of the general budget to lenient treatment of military spending under rules governing the nation’s budget deficit.

Other controversial proposals include using proceeds from Russian sovereign assets tied up in Europe to finance arms for Ukraine and allowing the European Investment Bank – the bloc’s lending arm – to invest more in defense. The offer for Russian assets, according to the Financial Times, could bring in about 3 billion euros a year. But EU diplomats said it was too early for leaders to approve it this week and that states that question its legality will need more time to decide their position. However, some countries, including Hungary, Malta and Cyprus, disagree.

A radical turn in the EU’s economic structure: Italy could play a decisive role

So what to do? France proposes joint borrowing, they argue that all potential financing options should be considered together, given the importance of the goal of developing the European defense industry and supporting Ukraine. The idea of ​​a joint loan, which would be similar to the EU issuing joint bonds during the pandemic, could find agreement with several countries, including Italy.

But Germany and many other countries in central and northern Europe, including the Netherlands, Austria and Denmark, are strongly opposed. For so-called “thrifters”, issuing common EU debt to member states seems an insurmountable taboo, even if the move could serve a common defense perspective. Even Finland and Sweden, two new NATO members, disagreed. On the other hand, all of these countries have in the past strongly opposed the issuance of EU government debt during an economic crisis, fearing that it would punish richer countries like them.

Macron will try to insist. If Scholz opposes it, the Meloni government’s position could play a major role in deciding the fate of a proposal that could change the face of the European economic structure and bring the specter of potential conflict back beyond defense tables. ministries, but also ministries of the treasury.