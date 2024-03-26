The Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour climbed onto the chassis dynamometer of our test centre. Its engine, the 1,158 cc liquid-cooled 90° V four-cylinder, showed a power just lower than what was declared by the Borgo Panigale company; however, the data relating to the couple is greater.

On the following pages you will find the table that compares the data collected by our test center with those declared by Ducati and the data archive of the various motorbikes that we have “banked”.