Moto2: false start for Aldeguer, Canet triumphs in Portimao

First victory in the Moto2 class for the Spaniard Aron Canet. The Kalex Fantic Racing centaur won the Portuguese Grand Prix ahead of the American Joe Roberts (Kalex OnlyFans American Racing Team) and Manuel Gonzalez of the Kalex Gresini team at the finish line at the Portimao track.

Canet took advantage of the problems of the SpeedUp team riders, in particular the future Ducati rider Fermin Aldeguer, who due to an early start at the start was forced to receive a double long lap penalty, thus finishing only in fourth position.

Teammate Alonso Lopez also did badly, crashing while leading the race with ten laps to go.

The best Italian at the finish was Celestino Vietti, who finished the race in seventh place. A disappointing Tony Arbolino was twelfth, Foggia only seventeenth.