The latest addition to the family is the Gryffin 450, a scrambler with essential and clean lines, which makes rationality its strong point. Chassis, superstructures and suspensions are produced internally, while the engine comes externally. It’s a SWM-derived 455cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine, complete with electric start and a dual-exit exhaust that runs down the left side of the Gryffin. As far as performance is concerned, we are talking about 29.6 HP declared at 7,500 rpm. Values that make you lose your mind, but it is the manufacturer himself who declares that it is a motorbike designed for having fun off-road (light) and not for racing. For this reason the Gryffin is fitted with a pair of 21″-17″ rims with knobby tyres, and the suspension travel is 140 mm. The braking system uses two 280 mm diameter discs with double-piston Brembo calipers.
