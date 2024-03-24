The latest addition to the family is the Gryffin 450, a scrambler with essential and clean lines, which makes rationality its strong point. Chassis, superstructures and suspensions are produced internally, while the engine comes externally. It’s a SWM-derived 455cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine, complete with electric start and a dual-exit exhaust that runs down the left side of the Gryffin. As far as performance is concerned, we are talking about 29.6 HP declared at 7,500 rpm. Values ​​that make you lose your mind, but it is the manufacturer himself who declares that it is a motorbike designed for having fun off-road (light) and not for racing. For this reason the Gryffin is fitted with a pair of 21″-17″ rims with knobby tyres, and the suspension travel is 140 mm. The braking system uses two 280 mm diameter discs with double-piston Brembo calipers.