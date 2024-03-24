Eleveit, an Italian company that produces footwear for motorcyclists, anticipates spring by presenting the new Nirvana Airtech. A breathable mesh designed to resist abrasion was used for the construction, together with various polyurethane inserts, designed to protect the most delicate parts of the foot in case of contact with the gear lever and the external area of ​​the shoe. Then there are protections at the heel, toe and malleolus area.

The laces are preserved and fixed to the shoe via a velcro band, while the “lugged” sole aims to ensure optimal grip.

CE certified, Nirvana Airtech is available at the price of 159.90 euros in black and in sizes from 36 to 48.