Designed to excel on roads and circuits, Michelin’s Power GP2 was born from the Company’s experience in the FIM MotoGP World Championship so much so that its development process was inspired by that used for grand prix tyres. Michelin’s most recent advances in compound technology including Michelin Silica, positioned in the center of the tread on both the front and rear, were created with the aim of offering high grip on wet surfaces and superior wear resistance. The shoulders make use of Michelin Carbon Black technology in order to offer lots of grip in the dry, thanks also to the tread’s full-empty ratio of just 6.5%. The compound is designed to quickly reach temperature and therefore the use of tyrewarmers will not be necessary.

The canvas is made of aramid combined with Radial-XEVO technology, which aims to provide stability regardless of stress. The MICHELIN 2CT+ technology consisting of a hard compound across the entire width of the tread which is topped by a softer one on the shoulders, also contributes, according to Michelin, to better stability.