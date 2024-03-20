The German colleagues at Motorrad had a chat with the CEO of BMW Motorrad over the course of this month, and the latter confirmed the arrival of this bike, whose concept directly recalls the memory of the BMW HP2 Enduro.

Looking at the spy photos, which you can see by clicking here, inside a new steel trellis frame, inspired by that of the BMW R12 NineT, we find the 1,170 cc air-cooled boxer engine, credited with 109 HP and 115 Nm of couple. Combined with the frame is a Paralever single-sided swingarm which appears to be of a new concept, while at the front a robust upside-down fork stands out. The offroad cut tires appear to be 90/90-21″ at the front and a probable 170/60-17″ at the rear.