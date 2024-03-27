The General Council of Federauto has unanimously appointed Massimo Artusi, of Romana Diesel Spa, as the new president of the Federation for the three-year period 2024-2027. Artusi is known for being part of the Board of the European dealer association AECDR (Alliance of European Car Dealers and Repairers) and for being at the helm of the largest dealership in Europe of the Iveco and CNH Industrial Groups. In his role he succeeds Adolfo De Stefani Cosentino.

Massimo Artusi has been elected as the new president of Federauto for the three-year period 2024-2027 and will also temporarily lead the Truck&Van sector. In his mandate, he is supported by an Executive Committee made up of several Vice Presidents, including Plinio Vanini for the Auto sector, Maria Fiorentino for the Bus sector, Francesco Ascani with responsibility for Administration and Finance, Carlo Alberto Jura and Roberto Scarabel. In the Executive Committee, together with the former president Adolfo De Stefani Cosentino, there are also Roberto Bolciaghi, Francesco Cazzani, Francesco Maldarizzi, Sergio Tumino and Andrea Cappella, who is the delegate of the European association AECDR.

“I intend to promote Federauto’s activities in the name of continuity – declared Artusi – in these complex times for our category, committed to dealing on the one hand with the uncertainties of a complicated green transition process for the Automotive sector, on the other with the evolution of relationships between dealers and manufacturers. These are two strategic challenges for the future of our companies which, we must not forget, are also faced with new contractual models of uncertain prospects, I am referring to the introduction of the agency model and the composition of margins.

To best face these challenges, in carrying out my task, I will always have as my guiding star the unity of the entire category regardless of size and, as a strategic objective, the further increase of our presence and our role in the associative tables and institutional – Italian and European – to reaffirm everywhere our irreplaceable function between production and the market”.

