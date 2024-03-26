Hyundai reveals the features of the 2024 restyling of the i30 range, which is renewed in design and technological, safety and connectivity equipment. The new i30 arrives in Italy starting from the second quarter of 2024 in the 5-door and Wagon versions. Furthermore, the restyling of the i30 is also available with a Business trim level aimed at the world of fleets.

The Hyundai restyling introduces a new pattern for the radiator grille and redesigned bumpers, while the rear insert is in matte aluminum color. Standard equipment includes LED headlights and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The N Line trim level maintains the sporty characterization with a honeycomb front grille, specific bumpers, side skirts and alloy wheels up to 18 inches. The twelve color options include new shades such as Abyss Black Pearl, Ecotronic Gray Pearl and others, in addition to those already available.

Interior, what changes in the passenger compartment of the new Hyundai i30

The interior of the new i30 presents few visible innovations, among these there are a special paint for the upper dashboard, glossy black for the central tunnel and LED lights for the passenger compartment and trunk. The N Line version is instead equipped with sports seats in leather and suede fabric with red contrasting stitching and red details around the start button.

Unseen additions include standard front and rear parking sensors, three USB-C charging sockets, a 4.2-inch instrument cluster (with 10.25-inch digital display option) and map updates Over-the-Air (OTA).

Engines

The engine range of the Hyundai i30 2024 should confirm the 48 Volt 1.0 and 1.5 liter petrol mild hybrid engines, with powers of 120 and 160 HP respectively.

These engines will be available with the 7DCT dual clutch transmission or a 6-speed manual transmission with electric clutch (iMT). The sportier i30 N version will leave the scene, given that future Hyundai Ns will be exclusively electric.

Hyundai ADAS on the i30

The real innovations of the Hyundai i30 2024 are concentrated in the new ADAS systems to comply with the regulations in force from 7 July 2024. The list of standard driving assistance systems has been expanded and now includes features such as the front parking assistance system and rear, the automatic emergency braking system and the Cyclist Detection, which recognizes cyclists to avoid collisions.

Furthermore, three important ADAS can be integrated for a fee: automatic emergency braking when turning, which avoids collisions with oncoming vehicles during left turns, and Motorway Assist 1.5, which automatically maintains the distance from the vehicle in front and adapts the speed to the limit imposed on that road, as well as keeping the car in its lane.

Finally, among the standard features of the i30, the occupant alarm has been introduced, which warns the driver via a message on the on-board computer if a rear door has been opened before the journey, to prevent children from being forgotten on the seats. rear involuntarily.

Price, how much does the new i30 cost

The price list of the new i30 has not yet been made official, but we can assume a starting price just under the threshold of 30,000 euros.

