MotoGp: Ducati straddles Bagnaia and Marc Marquez

Ducati is trying to immediately defuse the controversy that erupted after the collision between Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, which cost them both the Portuguese Grand Prix, the second round of the MotoGP World Championship. The two rivals didn’t say anything to each other after the race, and the Italian manufacturer wanted to send a warning to both.

“When things like this happen between Pecco and Marc we all feel a little bad – said Ducati boss Domenicali to Sky -. Maybe two drivers with their experience could have been a little more careful.”

“They both took risks: Marc returning faster and Pecco trying to maintain his position. They touched each other slowly, but with that inclination that’s how it went. They are two great professionals, I understand them, but I don’t fully justify them”, is Domenicali’s lecture.

Ducati’s fear is that fractures or even internal factions could be created, especially after the arrival of Marc Marquez: “Having more bikes on the track is an advantage because this way everyone grows and it is our philosophy. We have invested well in the kids and they have already grown. Jorge challenged Pecco for the title last year, Enea had crazy races like today’s. The choice to have more options is not simple, but on the other hand it is privileged”