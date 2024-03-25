Bagnaia-Marquez contact: Jorge Lorenzo’s opinion

During an intervention on “DAZN Spagna”, the former Yamaha centaur Jorge Lorenzo, among the various topics covered, wanted to provide his interpretation regarding the contact between Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in the final stages of the GP of Portimao, which forced both drivers to finish the race outside the points.

“First of all, several replays are needed to understand more clearly what happened. I think they both wanted to get to the same apex point to exit that bend in front of the other. Marc had exaggerated a bit and when he realized it he was getting back on track” began the former Spanish centaur.

“The only one who had a perfect view was Pecco, since he was slightly behind. He took advantage of the space left by Marc when braking to get inside very quickly and open the throttle. I believe that Bagnaia could have let Marquez pass, give him the position and then try to overtake again at a later time” added the former Honda and Ducati rider.

“Martin did everything impeccably. I saw him very similar to Bagnaia, he managed the race like him in Qatar. Pedro understands everything quickly, he is very intelligent and in Portimao he made huge steps forward. He will struggle in Austin, but I’m sure he will do very well in Jerez” commented Jorge Lorenzo.