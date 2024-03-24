450MT is CFMOTO’s medium enduro developed on the basis of the 449 cc parallel twin, an engine that made its debut with the sporty 450SR and subsequently with the naked 450NK.

The declared power is 44 HP at 8,500 rpm, the torque is 44 Nm at 6,250 rpm, ABS can also be excluded only at the rear and traction control by Bosch, J.Juan brakes with single 320 mm front with 4-piston caliper and 240 mm single-piston rear, 200 mm suspension travel per wheel, 220 mm ground clearance, 17.5 l tank capacity, declared weight 175 kg without petrol, 5″ TFT instrumentation. The rims are 21″-18″ in sizes 90/90 and 140/70. It is a motorcycle that is mainly aimed at off-road riding judging by the suspension travel and the rims, with crossed spokes and knobby tubeless tyres. We have already put it to the test in the splendid setting of the Philippines: here you will find our test, with the first riding impressions, the strengths and weaknesses of the bike; but now let’s move on to the price.

The new CFMOTO 450MT is on sale at a price of 6,240 euros cim

We remind you that the price in this article is to be considered with the “turnkey” formula, including “put on the road”, which Motociclismo quantifies as 250 euros.