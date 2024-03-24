How to speed up your metabolism to lose weight

One of the reasons why people tend to gain weight is that they have a slow metabolism. There are several ways to speed it up and allow you to enjoy the pleasures of the table without sacrifices or feelings of guilt. The basal metabolism represents the quantity of energy used in conditions of thermal neutrality by a subject who is awake but in a total state of physical and mental relaxation and who has fasted for at least 12 hours. In essence it is the minimum amount of energy that our body burns for vital functions and the waking state.

Basal metabolic rate in a healthy, sedentary individual represents approximately 65-75% of total energy expenditure but tends to slow down with age. So here are some effective ways to speed it up:

1. The cold is an ally of those who want to lose weight. Some studies have shown that exposure to low temperatures leads to an increase in brown fat, which helps burn calories rather than store them.

2. Green tea is rich in antioxidants including catechins. This drink has a thermogenic effect, which means it speeds up the metabolism, promoting weight loss, but it also brings other benefits such as the reduction of free radicals. It also helps prevent cancer, heart disease and the deterioration of brain function

3. Chili pepper is an ally of those who want to speed up the metabolism but also other spices such as turmeric, which contains curcumin and cinnamon, which helps regulate blood sugar levels to make the metabolism more efficient

4. Sleeping well is essential for a properly functioning metabolism.

5. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), which is a workout that alternates short periods of intense activity with breaks or a slowdown in effort. It is therefore advisable to carry out resistance exercises to increase muscle mass, which burn calories more than fat, such as weight lifting, push-ups and squats. Furthermore, with HIIT you also consume energy at the end of the workout thanks to the so-called “afterburn” effect