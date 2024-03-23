Dengue: 2 million cases exceeded in Brazil in 2024, 682 deaths

Brazil has surpassed the threshold of 2 million dengue cases in 2024, a historic record, according to a report published by the Ministry of Health. The country has recorded 2,010,896 cases, including confirmed ones and those under investigation, with an incidence coefficient of 990.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. There are 682 confirmed deaths and another 1042 are under investigation. According to the authorities, Brazil had not recorded such a high number of cases in a single year for more than two decades

Dengue: Schillaci, ‘maximum attention, no to daily alarms about new viruses’

“The Ministry of Health has issued a new circular on Dengue and we are paying maximum attention” to it. “But for the moment we are calm.” This was highlighted by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, who today in Milan, on the sidelines of the first edition of the Prevention Festival promoted by Lilt (Italian League for the fight against cancer), reassures about the situation: “I must say that every now and then I read some particularly alarmist headlines in some newspapers. But I don’t think it’s useful to raise an alarm a day about a new virus. The pandemic has happened and unfortunately there will be some other pandemic event, hopefully not soon. Covid has come 100 years after the Spanish flu, we hope to have a gap, then.”

Dengue: Bassetti, ‘with circulars Italy first to move, ball to the Municipalities’

“I believe that Francesco Vaia acted as he should have done” to prevent a Dengue emergency in Italy. “We were the first country to take action, with three circulars, raising awareness of airports, doctors and healthcare facilities. This time I don’t think we can say that we were not prepared.” This was underlined by Matteo Bassetti, director of Infectious Diseases at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, to Adnkronos Salute, after the new circular from the General Directorate for Health Prevention of the Ministry of Health and after the virologist Roberto Burioni, on an epidemic we must do everything to reduce the number of mosquitoes” carriers of Dengue. “The fight against this insect will begin in March, is anything being done?”, he asked.

“It is right that everyone does their work to raise awareness”, highlights Bassetti. “It is clear that against mosquitoes we need to work on disinfestation which begins in March, and it seems to me that all the circulars that the ministry has issued go precisely in this direction. Now – the infectious disease specialist points out – the ball obviously also passes much to the Municipalities, which are responsible for the disinfestation activity, therefore we need to raise their awareness so that all the necessary interventions are carried out. Which must be done in time, not postponed. This time, however, I believe that everything can be said except that we are not there moved in time and in an adequate manner”, repeats Bassetti, addressing “once more applause to Francesco Vaia”, director of Prevention at the Ministry of Health.

“After that – adds Schillaci – the ministry is ready, it has issued this new circular on Dengue and we are not lowering our guard on this specific aspect”.