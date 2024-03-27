loading…

Head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (SNBO) Aleksey Danilov was fired. Photo/REUTERS

KIEV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the head of the National Security and Defense Council (SNBO), Aleksey Danilov, on Tuesday (26/3/2024). The security chief was known to frequently use aggressive and violent rhetoric.

The relevant decision was published on the official website of the Ukrainian president but did not provide reasons for the decision.

Aleksandr Litvinenko has been appointed as the new chairman of the SNBO. He has led Ukraine’s foreign intelligence agency since July 2021 and previously served as deputy head of the SNBO.

Danilov was known for his harsh statements during his tenure. In late 2023, he insisted all Ukrainians must “grow up” and fight, when commenting on recruitment issues in Kiev.

At the time, he also said Ukraine’s mobilization plan would not last one day or one month, but the entire process could take at least a year.

In November, he called for tough action against officials who disparaged Zelensky while speaking anonymously to Western journalists.

Danilov also criticized the Telegram messaging app, calling it “dangerous and vulnerable.” “The app could provide a platform for people who want to influence Ukrainian society,” he said in November, adding he was ready to ban it outright.

The former SNBO head also criticized Kiev’s supporters in the West. In December, he said NATO war textbooks should be shelved because none of them could prepare soldiers for the war in Ukraine.

He also repeatedly called for more weapons for Kiev, and warned any setbacks by Ukrainian forces would damage the West’s “image, authority and unity.”