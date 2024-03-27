Moscow is still in deep mourning five days after the concert hall attack. It is now widely confirmed that Islamic State was behind the attack, but President Putin insists Ukraine and the West also played a role. Correspondent Eva Cukier explains why Putin is doing this and how he might even use these attacks to his advantage.

