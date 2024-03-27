War, NATO Rapid Intervention Forces in Poland. Scenarios of world conflicts

The war in Ukraine seriously risks spreading throughout Europe and beyond. The incoming signals are alarming. After the ISIS attack in Moscow, Putin no longer blamed only Kyiv, but also pointed the finger at the US and UK, which were considered “accomplices”. On another front, reports La Verità, we learn that, as if it were business as usual, another 100,000 soldiers are concentrated in Poland, that is, a kind of rapid intervention force in case of conflict with Moscow. And this will only be the beginning, since the total number of Western contingents should soon reach 300,000 people.

Of course, continues La Verità, this could also be a way to show off their muscles or not be caught off guard in the face of Putin, who does not hesitate for a moment to invade Ukraine and bomb Kyiv. But the fact that France is preparing a special force to convert factories into defense industry, and NATO is sending hundreds of thousands of troops, makes it clear that it won’t take much to cross the thin red line separating us from war. Every day, La Verità concludes, Putin manages to increase the dose, becoming more and more threatening not only with words, but also with weapons, given that he now launches hypersonic missiles with some regularity, i.e. difficult to intercept by the Ukrainian side. strength, even in residential areas.