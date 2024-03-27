The war in Ukraine is making its way, into a third year, with an increasingly complex and tragic scenario. Russian missile attacks continue – amid mourning over an attack on a Moscow concert, where more than 130 died – while the Ukrainian army awaits military support from the United States and the European Union, certain that they will win. , according to the Ukrainian ambassador to Peru, Yuriy Polyukhovych.

In an interview with The Republic, Polyukhovych reveals that more than 433,000 Russian soldiers have died in two years of war and that Ukraine is only defending itself from “Putin’s bloody totalitarian regime.” Likewise, he warns that “if the Ukrainian army gets the necessary weapons, Russia will lose.”

“Moscow is doomed to wage destructive wars, both within and outside its borders,” Polyukhovych noted. Photo: Embassy of Ukraine

—The war in Ukraine enters its tragic third year, what is your perspective and what do you expect in the coming months?

—This war did not begin on February 24, 2022, with the large-scale military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Before that date, for eight years, the ‘hybrid’ phase of Russia’s war against Ukraine lasted, during which Russian military and political leaders officially denied the participation of the Russian Federation in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

2022, the first year of Russia’s large-scale military invasion of Ukraine, was a period of survival. 2023 was the year of resistance and the third will be a crucial year. Currently, about 26% of Ukraine’s territory is occupied. The Luhansk region, parts of the Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, as well as the Crimean peninsula, are occupied.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive continues. To date, we have already managed to liberate about 50% of the territory occupied by Russia after February 24, 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Putin before the start of the war and Putin stated that there would be no invasion. Therefore, no matter what Putin says, he cannot be believed. Negotiations will not lead to peace.

Russian losses in this war are seven to eight times higher than Ukrainian losses. In the two years of war, Russia has already lost more than 433,000 military personnel, which is thirty times the number killed during the Soviet Union’s war in Afghanistan.

If Ukraine stops resisting, there will be no Ukraine, if Putin stops the war, there will be no war. I am sure that if the Ukrainian army gets the necessary weapons, Ukraine will win. Russia will lose, in any case. And there are many such examples in history.

Russia is the only obstacle to a peaceful solution, the ambassador said. Photo: AFP

—What is the humanitarian impact that the war has had on the civilian population and how has Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government responded?

—The large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 had significant social and economic consequences, including massive population displacements, physical damage to buildings and infrastructure, and increased civilian casualties. A considerable number of people, estimated at 17.6 million by the end of 2022, were in need of humanitarian assistance.

This figure is not final and, more than two years after the start of the large-scale invasion, it is much higher. People have lost their homes, their jobs, their families, a large number of citizens have been left without means of subsistence and many children have been orphaned.

At the beginning of the war, the issue of humanitarian aid fell on the shoulders of volunteers, ordinary citizens. However, today, the Government has already formed a strategy for the country’s post-war recovery, reformed the social security system and is taking measures to provide rehabilitation, social and humanitarian support.

—Regarding military support and sanctions against Russia, how do you evaluate the international response to the war?

—The total amount of aid provided to Ukraine by the international coalition exceeds $178 billion. In the near future, we expect the final approval of a powerful US military aid package worth $60 billion.

We hope that the US House of Representatives will also support this package, as every day of delay is very costly for Ukraine.

We have also recently received a powerful aid package from the European Union. On February 1, at the EU summit in Brussels, the European Council approved a €50 billion aid package for Ukraine. As our president said, it is a clear sign that Ukraine will resist.

The ambassador warns that “if the Ukrainian army gets the necessary weapons, Russia will lose.” Photo: AFP

—What historical and humanitarian lessons does the war between Ukraine and Russia leave behind two years after its start?

—This is not just a conflict between two States, but a fight for the fundamental principles of international law and human dignity.

With the largest country in the world by area, rich in mineral resources and sufficiently industrialized, the Russians could prosper and establish harmonious relations with the rest of the world.

The modern Russian state suffers from diseases inherited from the distant colonial past. First of all, this is demonstrated by the war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine, which is a typical example of the aggression of a metropolis against its former colony. It is not just a confrontation between States; It is a fight for a nation’s right to determine its own future. No country, under any circumstances, has the right to decide the fate of another sovereign State.

I would like to emphasize that Moscow has stolen not only the name, but also history, achievements of other nations, national costumes, melodies of songs, works of writers, musicians, artists, scientists and cultural figures.

Moscow is doomed to wage destructive wars, both within and outside its borders. Especially with Ukraine, whose history he has appropriated.

—What strategies do you consider crucial to strengthen the Ukrainian defense against future aggressions?

—Only Ukraine’s invitation to join NATO, which our country intends to receive at the 75th NATO Summit, to be held in Washington in the summer of 2024, will provide Ukraine—Europe and the world—with a real opportunity to restore security, currently threatened by Russia’s aggressive policy. Ukraine’s accession will strengthen both Ukraine and NATO.

We also welcome the G7 Leaders’ Declaration, adopted at the NATO Summit in Vilnus, which launched work on specific, bilateral and long-term security commitments and agreements with Ukraine. Twenty-four countries have already joined the G7 framework agreement. We call on other States to consider joining as well. Any country that participates sends a clear message to the aggressor that there is an alternative to peace.

—What are the main obstacles to a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and what specific measures do you think should be taken to achieve a lasting resolution?

—Russia is the only obstacle in this sense. We have not started this war. We are defending ourselves and our families from Putin’s bloodthirsty totalitarian regime. There is no way to resolve the conflict with the aggressor except the complete defeat of him.

Russia demonstrates its commitment to protracted war of attrition, hoping to win with the use of its still considerable resources, war fatigue, and nuclear blackmail. In 2024, the Russians plan to produce 2.7 million shells. All weapons produced by Russia are immediately delivered to the battlefield. To make up the shortfall, the Russian military terrorizes our cities with North Korean artillery shells and ballistic missiles, in addition to Iranian drones destroying our civilian infrastructure.

The grouping of Russian armed forces concentrated on the territory of Ukraine amounts to 462,000 troops. In addition, 35,000 soldiers of the Russian National Guard troops operate in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Their task is to suppress any attempt at civil resistance. In such circumstances, it is impossible to talk about a peaceful solution to the conflict. All of Russia’s statements that it is open to a peaceful resolution are blatant lies.

—In the midst of global tensions, how does Ukraine seek to strengthen its ties with Latin America, especially with Peru?

—Ukraine and Peru have long historical ties. One of the greatest sons of Ukraine, a warrior for the freedom of the people, a true hero and patriot, Mykhailo Skybytskyi, known in Peru, Colombia and Venezuela as Miguel Rola, fought for the independence of the Spanish colonies 200 years ago and participated in the Battle of Ayacucho.

For his bravery, Mykhailo Skibitsky was awarded the Bust of the Liberator medal by Simón Bolívar. For having fought for the liberation of Peru, Russia tortured him to death in its imperial prisons and then tried to appropriate his name and merits, presenting him as Russian and building a myth in people’s memory about Russia’s ancient ties. with South America.