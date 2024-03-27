Insecurity and crime are the order of the day and in the State of Mexico it is no exception, as a dispatcher subdued two thieves after a frustrated assault in broad daylight.

The incident was recorded by the security cameras of a gas station in Teoloyucan, State of Mexico, and has already gone viral.

The video shows that the young woman gave them the money she had while raising her hands, threatened with a gun, at which point a security guard approached and thwarted the robbers’ attempted assault after a brief struggle and managed to disarm the the criminals, at which point the dispatcher doused the thugs with gasoline and seeing that they had no escape, they ended up obeying the demands of the guard, who pointed the firearm at them.

Several spectators began to beat the assailants violently in an attempt to take justice into their own hands, even a fast food delivery man joined in the beating, while the victim and companions asked the authorities for help.

EE

Themes

Thefts in Mexico Gasoline

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions