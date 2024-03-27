On a continent where the norm dictates keeping to the right on roads and highways, two nations break the pattern and look the other way. The exceptionality of two South American countries, where driving on the left is the rule, is a fact for lovers of geographical curiosities, but also a fascinating chapter in the history of colonial influence and the formation of national identities. This article shows the reasons behind this road peculiarity and offers a look at how these countries keep alive a tradition that connects them with places as distant as England, India, Australia, among others.

While most Latin American countries follow the rule of driving on the right, as do many territories in Europe, America and Asia, two nations are the exception in the South American subcontinent. This characteristic places them in a select group worldwide and, without a doubt, adds an additional element of interest for tourists and students of international culture and customs.

There are 7 countries in America that drive on the left. Photo: Motormania

YOU CAN SEE: The highest mountain on Earth exceeds Everest by more than 1,000 meters and is in America

What are the only countries in South America that drive on the left?

Guyana and Suriname stand out on the map of South America for a reason that goes beyond their cultural and natural diversity: they are the only territories where driving is done on the left. Unlike neighboring countries, they preserved this practice, a remnant of their colonial past. Guyana, known by many as the ‘Dubai’ of South America due to its impressive economic development and growth, shares this characteristic with Suriname, the least extensive and most populated country in the region. Both form a case study in how colonial traditions and legacies continue to influence current social norms and structures.

The countries of the world that drive on the left. Photo: WorldStandards/Statista

YOU CAN SEE: The island that belongs to 2 countries and is near South America: inhabitants speak 3 languages

Why do these countries drive on the left and not the right like most?

The reasons behind left-hand driving in Guyana and Suriname are as much historical as they are cultural. The British influence in Guyana is the primary factor, while in Suriname, although it was a Dutch colony, various circumstances, including commercial and administrative exchanges with British territories in the Caribbean, consolidated this peculiarity. Although in Europe, the French Revolution marked the change towards right-wing driving, these South American nations maintained the British tradition and showed how the colonial legacy has left an indelible mark on such everyday aspects as traffic regulations.

YOU CAN SEE: The 2 countries in South America where water will not be enough in 2050: one of them will exceed 80%

What countries in the world drive on the left?

The practice of driving on the left is not exclusive to Guyana and Suriname in America. Globally, several countries, especially those with a history of British colonization, follow this norm. This phenomenon reflects a mosaic of colonial histories and administrative decisions that led to a world map divided by borders and by the direction in which its citizens drive.

Europa

United Kingdom (England, Scotland and Ireland)CyprusMalta

Africa:

UgandaKeniaMauricioMozambiqueSeychellesTanzaniaSudáfrica

Oceania:

AustraliaFiji

America:

BahamasFalkland IslandsBermudaTrinidad and TobagoJamaicaGuyanaSuriname

Asia:

IndiaHong KongMalaysiaIndonesiaJapan