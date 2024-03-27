Superbonus, an out-of-control measure. The government forced to intervene urgently

The government has decided to take action once again on the Superbonus. An extraordinary Council of Ministers was convened last night to intervene on the continued growth of the measure. The majority – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – approved an emergency law decree to “eliminate any type of discount on invoices and transfer of credit for all types that still provided for it”, the Minister of ‘Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti. But the decree law is not limited to this. The institution of remission in bonis is also cancelled, which would have allowed, until October 15th, to correct the practices with the payment of a minimum fine of 250 euros for each communication.

To closely monitor the progress of accrued credits, – continues Il Corriere – the decree establishes that a “preventive communication” is required for all new bonuses. That is, well before the works begin and not, as now, when the administration becomes aware of the credits “only when the invoices are uploaded to the Revenue Agency platform”, said Giorgetti. Failure to provide prior notification is punished with a fine of 10 thousand euros. It is no mystery that the out-of-control costs of the Superbonus – explains Il Corriere – are complicating the development of the Def, the economic and financial document, which the government will present in mid-April and in which it will indicate the path to consolidating the public finances . The Superbonus has already inflated the 2023 deficit up to 7.2% of GDP, with an upward revision. Giorgetti: “A very high bill”.