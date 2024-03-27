In the global dynamics of the sugar production market, a South American nation stands out for its productive capacity and its influence on the world economy. This country, known for its natural diversity, also holds the title of being the main exporter of the sweetener, which boosts its local economy and sets the pace for international markets.

With a history rooted in agriculture, the country manages to position its sugar at the top of world exports, according to data presented by Statista GmbH, a German online statistics portal. This dominance in the sector is thanks to a combination of factors that include ideal climatic conditions, investments in agricultural technology, and a solid transportation and logistics infrastructure.

South America has the country with the largest production and export of sugar in the world. Photo: El Independiente.

The South American country that has the highest sugar production in the world

Brazil stands out as the largest sugar exporter in the world, contributing more than 40% of the global total, according to the Statista web portal. This nation exploits its vast sugar cane fields to become the central hub of global production, producing more than 28 million metric tons of sugar in the 2022/2023 season.

Brazil is the only country in South America in the international ranking of sugar production. Graphic: Statista.

Brazil’s success in the international sugar market is based on several pillars: the diversification of its types of sugar, which range from raw to specialized refined sugar, its strategic commercial relations with countries of high demand, which include China, which opened doors to new markets. Finally, investment in agricultural technology and sustainability ensures efficient and environmentally friendly production.

The projections for the South American nation as a sugar exporting power are highly positive. It is expected that, for the 2023-2024 harvest, production will reach 677.6 million tons, which represents an increase of 10.9% compared to the previous harvest, according to information from the National Supply Company ( Conab).

What will be the sugar production in Brazil in 2026/27?

For the 2026/27 cycle, Brazil is expected to expand its share of the global sugar export market to 53%, according to the world’s largest company in the sugar sector, Raízen. This is due to its competitive advantage in terms of costs and production efficiency, which suggests that Brazil will position itself even more strongly as a leader in the global sugar sector.

Regarding the price of the natural sweetener within the international market, Paulo Neves, vice president of Trading at Raízen, indicated that “Brazil is the most efficient in the production of sugar (…) investments have to occur, the new price balance “It must be maintained until we have new installed capacity.” On the other hand, Raízen estimated that the new “required equilibrium price” of sugar is 22.3 cents per pound.