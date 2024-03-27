The search for six people missing after a bridge collapsed in the US city of Baltimore on Tuesday has been suspended until Wednesday. State police reported. Maryland, op. X. Additionally, police said the missing persons are “presumed dead.” The Coast Guard will continue the search Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. local time and divers will be deployed.

Six missing construction workers were on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore when a cargo ship rammed a pier on the bridge, causing a large portion of it to collapse. A total of eight people worked on the bridge, two of them were found alive. One of them is seriously injured.

Earlier, a Baltimore City Council member said on television that the body had been found, but later said she had made a mistake. So, six are still missing. According to firefighters, the search for victims may take a lot of time. The area where missing persons may be located is large, and low temperatures make it difficult for rescuers to work.

