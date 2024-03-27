loading…

ISIS fighters carry the group’s black flag. Photo/sputnik

MOSCOW – Over the past two years, Russia has been collecting evidence of Western involvement in training and arming terrorists to exploit them on the Ukrainian battlefield and behind Russia.

The terror attack on Crocus City Hall has raised questions about the West’s repeated use of terror elements, from arming the Mujahideen in Afghanistan during the Cold War era to recent reports of Islamist groups fighting on the side of the Ukrainian regime.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) stated on February 13, 2023, that it obtained intelligence indicating the United States (US) military was actively recruiting militants from jihadist groups affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) and al-Qaeda to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia and the CIS countries.

According to the SVR, special attention is being paid to attracting people from Russia’s North Caucasus and Central Asia to cooperate.

Russian intelligence agencies revealed in January 2023 that 60 terrorists with experience of participating in hostilities in the Middle East were recruited by the West.

According to Russian intelligence agencies, the recruits are undergoing training at the American base in Al-Tanf, Syria, to carry out terrorist and subversive attacks.

The SVR noted at the time that the militants would be sent in small groups to the territory of Russia and the CIS countries in collaboration with underground cells of international terrorist groups, including Hizbut Tahrir, Jamaat Ansarullah and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan.

“We see a loss of moral principles in US security forces,” SVR concluded in its official statement.

The SVR denounced Washington’s obsession with inflicting strategic defeat on Russia by any means possible. “Such actions put Washington on a par with the largest international terrorist groups,” stressed SVR, reported by Sputnik.

Intel data confirming the plans SVR described began to emerge at the end of the year.