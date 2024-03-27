loading…

Head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kirill Budanov. Photo/pravda.com.ua

MOSCOW – The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Kirill Budanov, should be considered a legitimate target for Russian forces, according to the Head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Aleksandr Bortnikov.

According to Bortnikov on Tuesday (26/3/2024), the same principle should be applied to anyone who “commits crimes” against Russia.

A Moscow court ordered Budanov’s arrest on terrorism charges in December 2023, after Kiev’s top spy was accused of masterminding more than 100 “terrorist attacks” involving drones targeting Russian civilian infrastructure.

The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence (GUR) openly advocates attacks on Russian soil, including areas Kiev recognizes as Moscow’s sovereign territory.

Budanov initially called the attack a “partisan activity” but later acknowledged the responsibility of the Ukrainian state.

“Those who commit crimes against Russia and Russian citizens are legitimate targets,” Bortnikov said when asked about Budanov and other top Ukrainian intelligence officials.

When pressed by journalists about why Russia had not yet acted on those targets, the FSB chief said the possibility was “still open.”

The FSB initially identified Budanov as the mastermind behind the Crimea Bridge bombing in October 2022.

The attack involved a high-powered explosive device smuggled into Russia by an unsuspecting truck driver.