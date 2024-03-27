Resistance was important to sculptor Richard Serra. Perhaps the most important driving force of his work: Serra looked for the resistance of the material he worked with, the resistance of gravity, as well as the resistance of the world.

He died Tuesday at age 85 at his home on Long Island, east of New York, of pneumonia.

During an interview in 2017 on the occasion of a drawing exhibition at the Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum, he once again emphasized the importance of this resistance: “I was convinced (at an early age) that making art is only interesting if you break with everyone’s agreements, if you start from scratch. It all starts with the basics: as a young artist, you have to invent your own procedures, preferably even create your own materials. As the black writer Audre Lorde once said, “You cannot destroy the master’s house with the master’s tools.” This is very true. Anyone who wants to create their own world must build it from scratch.”

Richard Serra did just this “building from the ground up” throughout his entire career – and it ultimately made him one of the greatest, most famous and most ambitious sculptors of the twentieth century. Especially in his huge sculptures, which can be seen all over the world, Serra without any doubt competes with the Creator.

These abstract images, made of lead or Corten steel, always have a multi-ton weight and force the viewer to relate to the surrounding space differently than he is used to. Serra often made his images specifically for a place, and then radically transformed it: the images limit the space, block the view and are so clearly heavier and more powerful than you as a viewer that you are sharply made aware of your insignificance – an experience that you usually only know by nature . Serra was a sculptor similar to the deity, Jupiter, who challenged the forces of nature and wanted to bend nature to his will.

Richard Serra, born in 1938 in San Francisco, began his career in the mid-1960s, initially with low-key, minimalist sculptures made from materials such as fiberglass and rubber, which were still fairly uncommon in sculpture at the time. He also made a video called “Hand Catches Lead,” in which we see an outstretched hand (Serre’s own) trying to grab a piece of lead as it rushes by.

Bigger, heavier, more impressive and radical

The decisive factor, however, is the so-called “Verb List” which he published in 1968: a list of 108 (verb) words that show what actions can be used to create an image: the list begins with the word “roll”. , fold, fold” and ends with the word “continue”. This is exactly what Serra did: from that moment on, his work increasingly turned into a study of methods by which one can subjugate space to one’s will. His images gradually became larger, heavier and more impressive – and more and more radical. As a result, they also increasingly drew resistance from the outside world, to his own delight: “Fortunately, people continued to hate me for a long time.”

Public disgust with Serra’s work peaked around his sculpture Tilted Arch (1981): a tilted and curved wall of Corten steel, three and a half meters high and 37 meters long, that stood opposite Federal Square in New York. The Arc did exactly what a good Serra should have done: it radically changed the appearance and use of the square – so radically that it not only blocked the view, but pedestrians had to walk around it – which caused great disgust. This ultimately led to Tilted Arc being demolished in 1989 after a lengthy lawsuit. And, of course, Serra claimed that it only made him stronger: “You know that Vietnam photo of a man shooting another man in the head? Well, at one point, when three images of me were showing simultaneously in New York, there were posters all over the city with this photo and the text “Kill Serra.” Such attempts to belittle me always helped. If you are marginalized, you want to fight back.”

After the Tilted Arch scandal, Serra was also moved by the fate of every great unruly artist: his unruliness became a force that was accepted, embraced, and even valued by society—and that is why today there are dozens of Serra’s works to admire around the world. . His work is also well represented in the Netherlands: in the Kröller-Müller garden there is “Spin out” by Robert Smithson (1972-73), in the square in front of the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam there is his “Sight Point” (Leo Castelli). ) (1975). ), Zeewolde has a huge Sea Level (1996), two concrete walls, each two hundred meters long, and the Vorlinden Museum in Wassenaar has dedicated a huge hall for its Open Project (2007-’08).

These works are no longer controversial, but this does not detract from the great power of his images, which make seemingly abstract concepts such as weight, strength, threat and uncertainty powerful and painfully tangible. Richard Serra could do it like no one else.

