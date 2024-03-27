During the early hours of the morning, a team of police officers carried out raids and search operations in a mansion located in Miami and another in Los Angeles, in compliance with a search warrant. These actions were taken in response to complaints filed accusing the artist known as Sean Diddy.

Four-time Grammy winner Sean Combs is seriously accused. Photo: AFP

The musician, famous for his contribution to the global popularity of hiphop and for his previous relationship with Jennifer Lopez, is currently in the middle of a controversy. He is charged with serious crimes such as sexual assault and sex trafficking. So far, four women have filed different types of legal complaints against him.

What is your connection with Prince Harry?

Record producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones filed a lawsuit against Diddy, alleging that his ‘association’ with the Duke of Sussex and other celebrities provided ‘legitimacy’ to both him and his business partners. Rod, who was under Diddy’s employment, from September 2022 to November 2023, indicates that he was a victim of sexual harassment, drug addiction and threats for more than a year.

In another accusation filed on February 26 of this year, Jones claims that the rapper forced him to have relationships with sex workers that he hired. As compensation for the damages suffered, the affected person has requested compensation of 30 million dollars in his lawsuit.

Prince Harry, Sean Combs and Kanye West at a social gathering. Photo: All Hip Hop

In addition, it is known that years ago Prince William and Prince Harry met Diddy and Kanye West at a post-concert celebration for Diana, an event they themselves organized at Wembley Stadium in 2007. However, it is not known if They have had contact again.

According to court documents obtained by the New York Post, Prince Harry’s name is mentioned once, although he is not listed as a defendant or directly involved in any crime.

Accusations and assault

In mid-November, Cassie, who was the partner of the artist Diddy, led the legal action by filing a civil lawsuit against him, in which she accused him of sexual assault and physical violence. Since that time, two other women have filed additional complaints, one of them explicitly stating that he “used narcotics on her and sexually assaulted her” in 1992, a time when the rapper was known as Puff Daddy.

Mansion of rapper involved in assault raided. Photo: AFP

These accusations and complaints are being investigated, which motivated the police to raid his mansions in Miami and Los Angeles with the aim of collecting evidence. In the course of carrying out these operations, two of Sean Combs’ children were temporarily detained.

Police officers carried out search operations. Photo: AFP

The rapper has responded to these accusations by actively defending himself through his social networks. “Enough is enough. For the past two weeks, I have stood silently watching as people attempt to tarnish my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Individuals seeking quick financial gain have leveled repulsive accusations against me. I want to make it absolutely clear: no “I committed none of the atrocities that are accused of me. I will defend my name, my family and the truth,” he said.

