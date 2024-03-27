Although the Oxxo in Puerto Vallarta used to hold the title of “most beautiful” due to its direct view of the sea, an Oxxo in Tulum has captured everyone’s attention. Here, clients can take a breather, enjoy the view and relax next to the cenote. It is a unique experience that combines the practical with the sublime.

The Oxxo, located in Tulum, is located right next to a cenote and has become a place of great interest for visitors. This unique establishment combines the convenience of a self-service store with the natural beauty of the surroundings.

Where is the Oxxo overlooking a cenote located?

The Oxxo store is located at Retorno Xaac, Plaza Xaac Condominium, Yalku Development, Carretera Cancún – Tulum LT 185.

Its particularity is that it has a rest area in the back, which connects directly to the cenote. From there, customers can enjoy a wonderful view while shopping.

What is a cenote?

The cenote is a body of water formed by the karst (porous) soil characteristic of the Yucatan Peninsula. Upon entering the cenote area, visitors are greeted by an impressive sight: crystal clear waters that reflect the sun’s rays.

It is a place where nature is in harmony with everyday life.

