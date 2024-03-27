The high school student proudly talks about his ingenious system for easing his parents’ feelings on Saturday nights when he comes home late. “When I leave the pub I send my mum a message containing some of her favorite difficult words, such as fast speed or als de wiedeweerga. This makes her completely happy. And if I can still type something like that, she immediately thinks that I haven’t drunk too much yet. Very handy.” I say: “And this works well?” He: “Yes. Moreover, I prepare these messages in the application before going out.”

