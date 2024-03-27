The Government of Mexico reported this Tuesday that it will continue looking for broad-spectrum and low-toxicity herbicide options that replace glyphosate because “the conditions to replace its use in Mexican agriculture have not been specified.”

It should be remembered that, in February 2023, the Mexican Government issued a decree on the gradual elimination of the use of glyphosate, with a total ban for March 31, 2024 and that on April 1, 2024 the use of glyphosate would be prohibited in Mexico and this Tuesday. The report was issued five days before the indicated date.

Through a joint statement, the ministries of Economy (SE), Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader) and the Federal Commission for the Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris) reported that, ” “Since the conditions to replace the use of glyphosate in Mexican agriculture have not been specified, the interest of safeguarding the country’s agri-food security must prevail.”

Furthermore, he indicated that, in accordance with the presidential decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on February 13, 2023, “the abstention from granting authorizations and proceeding to the revocation of registrations is conditional.”

This is about three substantial points: maintaining agricultural production, reducing the possible impact due to the substitution of the substance and having alternatives, agroecological and healthy practices, that allow us to completely do without glyphosate, the latter continues in process.

The statement indicated that the actions provided for in the decree “have not yet been concluded,” so the Federal Executive, through the agencies to which we subscribe, “decided to continue searching for a broad-spectrum, low-toxicity herbicide alternative that would replace the glyphosate and that allows maintaining the productivity of those who choose this input.

He also said that work is being done to “find options that are available in the necessary quantities, associated with marketing chains at the country level and that are accessible in costs for all types of producers.”

For its part, Cofepris consulted, within the scope of its respective powers, Sader and Semarnat and the Ministry of Health about the decree to replace glyphosate in the country’s agricultural activities.

Sader indicated that “it is prepared to receive and evaluate the biological effectiveness of eligible agricultural inputs, when they are available, through its decentralized agency, the National Agri-Food Health, Safety and Quality Service (Senasica).”

For its part, Semarnat indicated that “it will attend to the technical opinion requirements for molecules identified as a substitute for glyphosate that are required.”

The Government of Mexico assured that it maintains the purpose of the decree to protect the right to health, to nutritious food, to a healthy environment for the development and well-being of people, as well as to guarantee the food sovereignty of the people of Mexico.

