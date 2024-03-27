Consultant and businessman Ignacio Pastrana spoke about the importance of local investors to diversify or expand their businesses in Mexico.

The above, because the development of technology, tourism and renewable energies are ecosystems in full expansion in the country and represent a vein of opportunities for investors.

“Mexico has a constantly evolving economy and a growing financial market, which today offers multiple investment opportunities. However, it is essential that potential investors, especially local ones, have clarity about the sectors that offer the greatest guarantees of success, and in the process, they can help to a greater extent to boost regional finances. It is also essential that before directing their resources they develop a comprehensive analysis regarding the behavior of credits in the country,” said the businessman.

It should be noted that Ignacio Pastrana is known on social networks such as Facebook and YouTube for directing the business, finance and entrepreneurial mindset podcast Nachito Conecta.

In addition, the consultant highlighted that the technology sector in Mexico has experienced significant growth in recent years, with an increase in the adoption of emerging technologies and a growing demand for digital services: “Investing in technology companies in Mexico can offer opportunities high return.”

On the other hand, he added that the Mexican Republic has great potential in renewable energies, such as solar and wind: “Investing in clean energy projects is not only beneficial for the environment, but can also be lucrative in the long run.” term,” he added.

On the other hand, he spoke about investments in tourism, and indicated that popular destinations such as Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Mexico City, to name a few, become attractive options for investors: “Investing in hotels, resorts or tourist services is a very profitable alternative for those who decide to focus their resources there.”

The businessman also added that it is important to take into account aspects such as interest rates and one’s own credit history; as well as accurately mapping the spectrum of risks and benefits:

“Interest rates in Mexico can vary depending on the type of credit and the financial institution. It is essential to compare the rates offered by different entities before requesting a loan or credit,” he recommended.

In addition, Ignacio Pastrana warned that, as in other countries, here it is important to maintain a good credit history to access better credit conditions: “A good credit score can result in lower rates and higher credit amounts.”

Finally, he added that before acquiring credit, it is crucial to evaluate the associated risks and benefits. It is important, he mentioned, to consider payment capacity, repayment terms and contract conditions before committing to a loan.

“Investing with prudence and planning can be the key to the success of Mexican investors,” he pointed out.

