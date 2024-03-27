From January 1 to March 23, 2024, the Ministry of the Environment (Sedema) reported that 594 forest fires have been detected and fought in Mexico City, causing damage to approximately 1,080 hectares, mostly composed of herbaceous vegetation.

On March 18, it was reported that so far this year, at least 289 forest fires have been reported in conservation areas of the city, according to data from the Commission for Natural Resources and Rural Development (Corenadr) of the capital. , mainly in the Milpa Alta and Tlalpan municipalities.

This Tuesday, Sedema specified in a statement that although the weather condition could generate favorable conditions for forest fires to occur, in CDMX 100% of forest fires are associated with human activities, which is why it asked the citizens their collaboration to not carry out agricultural burning, grazing burning, waste burning and bonfires.

He also asked not to throw waste in the forests or on public roads, nor leave fragments of glass, crystals, mirrors or bottles, since, due to the action of the sun’s rays, they can become a source of heat and cause a fire. Another recommendation is to avoid smoking in forests and not throw cigarette butts or matches.

If a forest fire is detected, you must notify the State Fire Management Center at the telephone numbers: 5541650822, 5541650823, as well as 911, and for no reason intervene or act on your own to fight the fire.

YC

Themes

Mexico City Forest Fires

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions