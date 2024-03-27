In the midst of questions about the operation of the Mayan Train, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) made statements about the striking accident that one of the public transport cars suffered in Yucatán. Once again, the president was questioned about this work, which does not have the approval of certain Mexicans. He finds out everything he said in the following note.

YOU CAN SEE: Mayan Train: what is known about the derailment of a car in Tixkokob, Yucatán?

The week began with a certain burden for AMLO due to the incident involving the Mayan Train, which has been the subject of controversy in recent weeks. This great work headed by the president had already been questioned before, especially when the kings of Sweden did not travel in it, despite having scheduled a visit to the facilities. This fact made many people doubt the international approval of the train.

What did AMLO say about the derailment of the Mayan Train?

Regarding the accident, AMLO did not hesitate to express his surprise at what happened. The president assured that this was “very rare” and the incident would require a thorough investigation.

“An investigation is being carried out because it is strange, there was a human error at the station, there was a change of track that was not carried out, a change in a track device and we are looking to see if it was something intentional or “It was a mistake by those responsible for managing the roads,” he said in front of the media at a conference.

This is how a car of the Mayan Train ended in Yucatán. Photo: Twitter

YOU CAN SEE: The kings of Sweden ‘dodge’ the ‘Death Train’: why would they have avoided the Mayan Train and what does it mean for AMLO?

AMLO highlighted the effectiveness of the Mayan Train

On the other hand, the Mexican boss did not take long to highlight the speed with which the authorities came to the rescue, as well as the safety of the Mayan Train because there were no injuries after the derailment.

“Fortunately, the incident occurred practically at the station and yes, the Train has a safety system that worked and that is why there were no injuries or unfortunate misfortunes, the investigation is being carried out and we are going to see what happened,” he concluded. AMLO.

The Mayan Train has earned a lot of criticism. Photo Mayan Train

YOU CAN SEE: Mayan Train, section 5: how much does a ticket cost for the Cancún-Playa del Carmen route?

Was there sabotage in the Mayan Train derailment?

Although the cause of the derailment of the Mayan Train has not yet been clarified, the version of alleged sabotage on the tracks on which the accident car traveled has spread on social networks. Some internet users have linked this situation to the political opposition, suggesting the possibility of a trap targeting the transportation system.