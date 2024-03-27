Latina, March 27, 2024 – Yesterday morning, according to tradition, Bishop Mariano Crociata visited the Latina prison, where he met with staff and prisoners on the occasion of next Easter. Monsignor Crociata was greeted by the director of the institution, Paola Pia Palmeri, the head of the penitentiary police, deputy director Giacomo Santucci, chaplain Fr. Stefano Marsili, of. Along with the bishop are also three volunteers from the penitentiary volunteer association Matteo 25.36 Odv, which is part of the Pontine Diocese of Caritas.

“This is a place where you need to have a strong motivation to work, to leave no stone unturned for the recovery of people, while safety is guaranteed,” said Bishop Crociata during a meeting with the staff (guardian, pedagogical and administrative), asking in more detail about their current working conditions.

Subsequently, Monsignor Crociata was escorted to all the “sections”, where he visited the maximum security prisoners in each cell, exchanging a few words with them. More generally, Crociata reminded them: “Use this time well, don’t waste it, take the opportunity to think about it. Even despite the pain you experience, it is possible to not stop loving yourself and others.”

During his visit, which lasted about two hours, Bishop Crociata presented the staff and prisoners with a small arrangement of three olive branches symbolizing the love of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, a gesture wishing believers and non-believers Easter. living as peacefully as possible and accompanying the painful experience.

Chaplain Fr. Stefano Marsili said that the bishop will contribute to the provision of equipment for intramural activities for prisoners, in particular the purchase of a kiln for the production of ceramics. As a sign of gratitude and in response to good wishes, Director Palmeri, on behalf of the prison administration, presented Monsignor Crociata with a ceramic plate made by prisoners who participated in the event organized by the Solidarity Arts Laboratory of Latina Prison.

