In an unprecedented event, in Panama, the first electronic bracelet has been implemented for the aggressors of victims of gender violence. This event, carried out for the first time on Friday, March 22, marks the beginning of a pilot plan designed to offer security and prevent the recidivism of perpetrators, through meticulous monitoring of their movements thanks to geolocation technology.

This innovative measure, in addition to facilitating the constant monitoring of subjects investigated for serious crimes, such as rape, also incorporates an application that alerts victims about the proximity of their attackers. With this system, the aim is to ensure an immediate response from the authorities to any violation of the imposed restrictions.

Who is the first person to use the electronic bracelet?

This monitoring system, which fits around the ankle, has been implemented on a man currently being investigated for the alleged rape of a minor. The authorities are keeping the identity of the aggressor confidential.

How long has this initiative been working on?

The initiative, which had been planned for seven months, uses geolocation technology to allow continuous monitoring of the activities and location of the monitored individual. In addition, the device will work in conjunction with a mobile application installed on the victim’s phone, with their consent, which will alert them when the aggressor is nearby.

What institution will be in charge of monitoring these devices?

The General Directorate of the Penitentiary System will be in charge of monitoring these electronic bracelets, an institution that has the technological equipment and personnel necessary to carry out this task.

According to William Granados, first prosecutor of the Crimes against Sexual Freedom and Integrity Section, the device has a range of action that allows an immediate reaction by the authorities, which ensures a rapid response in case the aggressor violates the terms of your restriction.

What will your implementation process be like?

The process of placing the electronic device will be carried out with a careful risk analysis, so the nature and severity of the crime, the profile of the person under investigation and their behavioral history will be taken into account. This measure is designed as a form of surveillance and as an effective deterrent against recidivism in crimes of gender violence, it shows the serious consequences of violating the imposed restrictions.

What do you hope to achieve with electronic bracelets?

The launch of this pilot plan in Panama is a step forward in the protection of victims of gender violence and sexual crimes. It represents a significant effort by the authorities to use technology to benefit citizen security, in addition to sending a clear message of zero tolerance for gender violence.

As this program develops and expands, it is expected to offer valuable lessons on how to improve and strengthen protection measures for victims in Panama and, potentially, in other parts of the world.