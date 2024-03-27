In Japan, at least two people have died and a hundred have been hospitalized in connection with a series of dietary supplements with red yeast rice that have already been withdrawn from the market, the Japanese Ministry of Health said this Wednesday.

The above, after Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, the company responsible, revealed a death the day before, the second Japanese Ministry of Health confirmed a death today after holding a meeting with the company.

According to the Ministry of Health, both people have consumed the cholesterol supplement regularly in recent years and authorities suspect that the deaths could be related to the product, although they are confirming the details and causal relationships.

The company has received more than 3,000 emails since announcing the recall last Friday, but was unable to confirm the first death until this week, he said.

Another 106 people have been hospitalized in relation to the consumption of the products, although their condition is unknown and there is no public data on other consumers who suffered health problems possibly caused by the supplements without being admitted to medical centers.

Japanese Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare, Keizo Takemi, criticized the company’s actions outside public health authorities on Tuesday: “I regret that Kobayashi Pharmaceutical did not present relevant information to the authorities while carrying out its investigation.” , he said during a press conference.

“We will try to guarantee the health security of the population and food, and we will stop the spread of damage while we look for the cause and the products are recalled,” added the minister.

The health problems are believed to have been caused by products containing red yeast rice (‘beni-koji’ in Japanese), a variety of this cereal that turns a reddish color when fermented.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical has decided to voluntarily withdraw five products from the market, including 300,000 containers of the aforementioned tablets sold as a supplement to reduce cholesterol, of which the firm had sold 1.06 million containers until last month since its launch in 2021.

The company launched an investigation after being notified by a doctor of health problems apparently related to the consumption of its products, including symptoms such as fatigue or kidney dysfunction.

In addition to the aforementioned products, the company distributed red yeast rice to 52 other national and foreign companies, which it has also asked to withdraw their products in case they could also be affected by some unknown harmful ingredient that would be the origin of the issues.

The Japanese soy sauce producer Fujiyoshi Soy Sauce has announced the withdrawal of two of its products, Genki Miso and Miso Kabosu Dressing, whose ingredients include red yeast rice from Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, although it has not confirmed any health incident linked to its consumption.

In China, online sales of products subject to these voluntary recalls have been suspended, local media report. Products will also be removed from circulation in Taiwan.

