Thousands of people gather on Sebin Street after Friday prayers to show solidarity with Palestinians and protest Israel’s attacks on Gaza, during a rally in Sanaa, Yemen on March 8, 2024. Photo/Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu Agency

SANAA – The Houthi group in Yemen said, on Tuesday (26/3/2024), they had carried out six attacks on ships with drones and missiles in the last 72 hours in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

“The Houthis attacked the Maersk Saratoga, APL Detroit and Huang Pu after identifying them as US or British ships, in addition to the Pretty Lady which they claimed was heading to Israel,” said the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree.

The Houthis, who control Yemen’s capital and most populous region, have been attacking international shipping in the Red Sea since November in what they say is solidarity with Palestine.

The Houthi move triggered counterattacks from the United States (US) and Britain since last month.

Saree added the group also attacked two US destroyers in the Red Sea as well as the Israeli city of Eilat.

It is not yet clear which targets were hit by the drone or missile attacks.

US Central Command said on Sunday that the Houthis fired missiles in the vicinity of the “M/V Huang Pu”, a Chinese oil tanker.

Maersk Saratoga is part of the Danish company’s US subsidiary Maersk Line Limited (MLL) which transports large volumes of cargo for the Department of Defense, Department of State, USAID and other US government agencies.

AP spokesperson Moller Maersk was not immediately available for comment.

Based on LSEG data, “APL Detroit” is a Singapore-flagged container ship, while “Pretty Lady” is a Malta-flagged handymax ship.

The Houthis’ escalating drone and missile campaign against commercial shipping has hampered trade through the Suez Canal linking Asia and Europe and forced many ships to take the longer route around Africa.

