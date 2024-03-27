Fondi, March 27, 2024 – On Saturday, March 23, the action returned to the streets of Fondi, bringing Provincial Secretary Davide Zingaretti and Regional Councilor Alessio D’Amato to the Gaetani Castle.

Alessio D’Amato himself was the biggest surprise for the residents of Fondi, who certainly did not expect the presence of a regional councilor who is on the front line, handing out leaflets and meeting citizens, talking to them on their terms. “I learned to appreciate Alessio D’Amato’s frankness, his specificity, his involvement. And he showed it on Saturday when he came to Fondi without hesitation when I asked him to.” – declares municipal secretary Paolo de Bonis, clearly pleased with the concrete support provided.

“Even regarding the Fondi hospital, let us clear the field of any useless discussions: Azione has always proposed the creation of a territory belonging to the territories of Fondi and Terracina, with administrative autonomy, with its own chief doctors, with this we more than agree”, at every level: municipal, provincial , regional”

But the Azione banquet was not just about the hospital, the citizens were told how Azione is involved in the study of citizenship issues, always on the front line not only to report problems, as was the case with the crematorium, but also to report about problems. with the Covered Market and the Colle Troiano bridge, but also propose solutions, proposing a plan for the creation of charging stations for electric vehicles or proposing in the plan for the reconstruction of the Ponte Selce intersection to make changes in order to make the archaeological finds that arose during the work obvious.

“It was a meeting with citizens to take stock of the good things that Action has done since its presence in Fondi and to meet to plan a new city more attentive to the needs of citizens.”

