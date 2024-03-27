Fiumicino, March 27, 2024 – On Monday, March 25, an event was held at IC Porto Romano to present the works of the children who participated in the project “Water is/is life” to spread the values. environmental protection and sustainable development within the framework of the “#iosonoAmbiente Programme”

The #iosonoAmbiente program promoted by the Ministry aims to support educational initiatives and student volunteer activities, and with the aim of accelerating changes to solve the water and sanitation crisis, encouraging the advancement of knowledge and ways to protect the environment, taking into account also teaching. civic education.

Each school participating in the tender could choose a marine protected area from a list provided by the Ministry, and IC Porto Romano chose AMP Regno di Nettuno.

The event last Monday began with a welcome from the school director Lorella Iannarelli, a welcome from the cultural councilor of the municipality of Fiumicino Federica Poggio and Dr. Fantozzi from the Fiumicino Portus Lions club, which together with the municipality of Fiumicino sponsored the event.

The teachers, Professors Ambrosini, Usai, Biafora, Nuccitelli, Viola and Franceschini, presented the stories of 37 students who were selected for the project and participated in laboratory activities divided into 5 groups.

The 37 young scientists began with the understanding that the use of the environment and the exploitation of its resources without appropriate precautions can cause enormous damage to the marine ecosystem. They reiterated that every human action must be based on the right sustainability criteria to ensure the protection of these ecosystems and their balanced coexistence with human activities. In this sensitive context, students reflected on the absolute value of their environment in all its complexity.

The project was partly implemented in the Kingdom of Nettuno MPA, which includes the sea surrounding the Phlegrean archipelago, consisting of the islands of Ischia, Procida and Vivara. Students participated in volunteer and citizen science activities, conducting field research to gain experience in the use of scientific methods and the use of data, as well as activities to promote environmental best practices and the conscious and sustainable use of resources to provide reasons that justify action. . to protect natural resources more understandable.

They collected data, information and monitored local species or biodiversity. All this was told in the form of stories presented in the presence of family members who were curious to see their children being put to the test. The guest of honor was the poet Elisabetta Destasio, who read a poem accompanied by Professor Ercoli on the piano.

During the work session, a rap song was presented, written by the children together with the artist Margarita Fuzi and recorded by school students.

In the end, to the tune of Berthe’s song “acqua”, the guests in the room happily took part in the “Mentimeter” to express the emotions they felt during the wonderful day when the school triumph became the driving force for the growth of the children. and beyond. The word that stood out on the big screen was “Joy” along with happiness, fun, friendship, curiosity, all the emotions that fully express the beauty of a moment spent together.

