A fire in the Sierra de Santa Rosa de Lima that in 48 hours devoured 300 forested hectares. The fire affected the surroundings of Ciénega Grande and Cieneguita de San Bartolo, reported the Municipal Directorate of Civil Protection, the Rural Police and the Environmental Police of Guanajuato capital.

“It is a forested area where there are very tall oak trees, located within the San Bartolo ejido,” said Pozuelos Firefighters commander, Daniel Barrera.

Mayor Alejandro Navarro supervises the work to contain, control and extinguish the fire in which various corporations and volunteer personnel participate.

Firefighters, Civil Protection and the Rural and Environmental Police of the municipality of Guanajuato, the National Forestry Commission, more than 30 volunteers, the Sheriffs and SIMUB Firefighters intervene in the tasks.

The heroic Guanajuato Volunteer Fire Department called on the population to donate tools that help in the maneuvers, such as shovels, pickaxes, sprinklers, rakes, and energy bars.

Likewise, they requested water in a maximum presentation of one liter, electrolytes in any presentation and canned food (tuna, vegetables, mayonnaise, cookies, sweets, chocolates, non-perishables) and also cotton socks and boxers of all sizes for men and women. .

The fire originated last Sunday in the depths of the mountains; Affected vegetation is reported in an area classified as oak forest. This Tuesday the 26th, a notable percentage was reported in control and liquidation, reported Daniel Barrera.

The Municipal Civil Protection Council remains alert, due to the gusts of wind fueling the fire.

For its part, the State Environment Secretariat reported the loss of more than 90 hectares of vegetation, in oak forest and deciduous lowland forest, in the Mesa de la Virgen in the Sierra de Lobos de León due to a fire that occurred last Sunday and Monday.

