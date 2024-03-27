The second Chilango debate will be held on April 21 and will be moderated by journalists Elisa Alanís and Juan Manuel Jiménez, reported the Electoral Institute of Mexico City (IECM).

In the second debate, the candidate of the “Va x Mexico City” coalition, Santiago Taboada Cortina; from the alliance “Let’s Keep Making History in Mexico City”, Clara Marina Brugada Molina and from the Citizen Movement Party, Salomón Chertorivski Woldenberg, will discuss the topics of “Water” and “Transparency and accountability”.

Through a bulletin, the IECM indicated that in accordance with the Code of Electoral Institutions and Procedures of Mexico City, the debates are intended to provide society with the dissemination and confrontation of ideas, programs and electoral platforms of the candidates, therefore, In its celebration, the IECM will ensure, as it did in the first debate held on March 17, the broadest exercise of freedom of expression, it will guarantee conditions of equity in the format, equal treatment and the participation of those who participate in the electoral contest.

It should be remembered that the meeting will be held at the facilities of Grupo MVS Net. SA de CV, the company in charge of the transmission, in which the signal will be made available so that it can be used freely and free of charge by the media that wish to do so. broadcast it through their television channels, radio stations, internet portals and social networks.

