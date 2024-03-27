And here we go again. At the playground of the Ettawhid Mosque in West Rotterdam last Friday afternoon. Because this is where Pegida leader Edwin Wagensveld could do something. What? No idea. Don’t burn the Koran. The man wanted to do this a day later in Arnhem. Just like Rotterdam, a city with a large number of Muslim residents who can be offended. Mayor Markus banned it. Therefore, Wagensveld joined the pro-Israel demonstration in Rotterdam.

Great anxiety. All streets leading to the square were cordoned off by police vans. The square is surrounded by a cordon of police wearing helmets, knee pads and shields. A row of riot police with balaclavas under their helmets.

What’s happened? There were two demonstrators. Wagensveld and the pro-Israel man. A banner with portraits of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip hung on the horizontal bar. A pro-Israel man waved an Israeli flag. Wagensveld held a Palestinian flag with the words “Fuck Hamas.” And: “No to Islam.”

He then wiped his bottom with the flag. How? Hard to see. There were a lot of police ahead. Did he take off his pants? Or was he just playing in Cowboy? In 1988, after a semi-final victory over Germany, Ronald Koeman deftly slipped a traded German jersey between his football shorts and his buttocks.

This was not the first time Wagensveld tried to challenge the Dutch Muslims. And probably not for the last time. This is becoming less and less successful. Of course, there were boys with hoods over their caps standing next to the playground. They were glad to be encouraged to defend their faith and take a long-awaited break on Friday afternoon. They shouted: “Free, free, Palestine!”, stood too close to the police and sometimes even covered their faces with a scarf. During the protest, they were helped by three left-wing activists with a megaphone.

There were also elderly men from the mosque. They stood in the crowd and watched what was happening. Women in embroidered shoes stood in the doorways of surrounding houses. Square stewards in green and blue jackets walked around. A youth worker walked past a group of boys. Don’t let that fool you, okay? This is what he wants.

And then it was time for afternoon prayers while Edwin was still fiddling with his Palestinian flag. A well-dressed man (33 years old), a real estate developer, happened to be nearby and wanted to pray. He familiarized himself with the situation and asked the activists if he could use their megaphone. This suited them. He called for prayer through a megaphone. Youth workers and older men then chased the boys into the mosque. “Jela, jela, pray!” At that time, the mosque had never been so crowded.

