Singer Lenny Kuhr saw “horrible hatred” on the faces of pro-Palestinian activists who disrupted her performance at a theater in Waalwijk. I could imagine something about this. There were no faces visible in the film, but I heard a woman shout with the arrogant confidence characteristic of such activism: “Aren’t you ashamed of supporting genocide?”

These pro-Palestinian activists are demanding more and more attention. They are disrupting the House of Representatives, including the commemoration of former Prime Minister Dries van Agt, their favorite politician, because of his (late) support for the Palestinian cause. They occupy station halls and crossroads, damage government offices, and now they are also persecuting good artists.

Why Kur? Because she opposed Hamas attacks and supported Israel’s military operation against Hamas. She is also accused of having two of her grandchildren serve in the Israeli army. I never realized before that you could be responsible for the behavior of your grandchildren. Will the reverse also be true: my grandchildren will be responsible for this column? Then maybe I should hold off a little.

“The bear is on the loose,” Kur told NOS News she had noticed it before. She was referring to the bear of anti-Semitism. It seems to me an observation that is difficult to refute. Jewish organizations are increasingly reporting anti-Semitic incidents and accusations. “It’s good that the Jews have finally been dealt with,” that’s the gist of it. Eddo Verdoner, national coordinator for the fight against anti-Semitism, told RTL News that Hamas has also successfully increased divisions in Western Europe through its attacks. According to him, the taboo on anti-Semitism has been lost over the past fifteen years.

Who are these activists? The film mainly shows young people. Their action group, Palestine Action NL, is the Dutch branch of the British pro-Palestinian action group Palestine Action, suggests de Volkskrant. He conducts demonstration training and smears buildings with red paint. Four young activists recently spoke about their motivations in Het Parul. The 28-year-old said: “Silence is no longer an option. I see silence as a form of complicity. Gaza is the worst place in the world to live for children, with 12,000 children killed since October.”

What struck me again was that none of these young men said anything about the horrific Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, in which 1,400 people were killed. It’s like it didn’t happen, or at least it’s not important enough to mention. If you point this out, the well-known objection is that Israel asked for this with all this oppression of the Palestinians. As if barbarism can be answered with barbarism. Putin thought so too when he ordered the torture of the terrorists who carried out the Moscow massacre and triumphantly showed their mutilated bodies to the public.

Putin is useless, as is Netanyahu and his far-right government clique. But is Hamas good? To paraphrase Lenny Coore, they are all terrible haters.

