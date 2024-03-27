loading…

Colombian President Gustavo Petro. Photo/REUTERS

BOGOTA – Colombian President Gustavo Petro warned he would sever diplomatic relations with Israel if the colonial regime did not comply with a recent UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

“If Israel does not comply with the UN ceasefire resolution, we will sever diplomatic relations with Israel,” wrote Petro on his X account, reported by Anadolu on Tuesday (26/3/2024).

Israel’s response to the Colombian President’s statement did not take long. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded in X that Petro’s “support” of Hamas was “a disgrace to the Colombian people.”

“The Colombian President’s support for Hamas which massacres and commits horrific sexual crimes against babies, women and adults is a disgrace to the Colombian people,” said Kats.

Kats continued, “Israel will continue to protect its citizens and will not give in to any pressure and threats.”

Petro had extended a global invitation on Monday to sever diplomatic ties with Israel if UN resolutions were not adhered to.

“I invite countries in the world to sever diplomatic relations if Israel violates the ceasefire,” stressed the President of Colombia.

The UN Security Council, on Monday, passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the fasting month of Ramadan.

They also demanded that Hamas release their captives captured on October 7 when Hamas led an attack on Israel.