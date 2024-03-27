Civitavecchia, March 27, 2024 – On the occasion of the traditional procession of the “Dead Christ”, which will take place in various streets, roads and squares of the city, the local police of Civitavecchia, as every year, has prepared a series of rules that must be followed to ensure the smooth running of the event .

Users must not leave their vehicles parked: from 18:00 on March 28, 2024 to 3:00 on March 30, 2024 in Piazza Leandra (interapiazza); from 14:00 on March 29, 2024 until no longer necessary, on the Salita del Archiconfraternita del Gonfalone (formerly Via Piave); Parking between Via Giusti, Via Trieste and the slope of Archiconfraternita del Gonfalone (formerly Via Piave); through Trieste, on both sides of the section between Via Giusti and Via Stendhal; through Stendhal, on both sides; Corso Marconi, mountain side, starting from the intersection with Via Stendhal to the mountain. 10.00 towards Rome; Largo Plebiscito, on both sides of the area between Largo Cavour and Corso Centocelle, including the loading and unloading area for goods at the beginning of the pedestrian area and on the Rome side, the area between number 20 and Via Zara; Corso Centocelle, on both sides, including parking spaces for two-wheelers located at the intersection with Via P. Umberto and Via F. Guglielmi; Via Battisti, on both sides of the area between Corso Centocelle and Via Cialdi; Via Cialdi, on both sides of the section between Via Battisti and Via Crispi; Via Crispi, on both sides of the section between Via Cialdi and Corso Centocelle; via Buonarroti, on both sides of the section between Corso Centocelle and Via Annovazzi; Via Annovazzi, on both sides of the section between Via Buonarroti and Viale Bacelli; Largo D’Ardia, on both sides of the plot between Viale Baccelli and Corso Centocelle.

From 3:00 p.m. until the end of March 29, 2024, a series of vehicle restrictions and detours will be in place on various streets in the city to ensure the successful and safe conduct of the religious event. We inform you that otherwise, in accordance with the relevant union regulation, any vehicles left parked will be subject to sanctions and removal in accordance with the provisions of the current CdS regulations.

Given the importance of the event, which will entail the diversion of vehicular traffic, citizens are requested to fully cooperate by limiting the use of vehicles, especially in areas adjacent to the event.

We invite users wishing to attend the event to park their car in the free municipal parking lot located on Via Sofia de Filippi Mariani (behind the train station); it can be reached in the following directions: via San Giovanni Bosco – via Santa Fermina – via Sofia de’ Filippi Mariani; or viale della Vittoria viale Garibaldi via Santa Fermina via Crispi via Vanvitelli via Sofia de’ Filippi Mariani.

We inform you that there will be changes on public transport lines, which you can familiarize yourself with: for the company CO.TRA.L. spa (country transport) on the website www.cotral.it and in the Cotral app; for Civitavecchia Servizi Pubblici srl (local transport) on the website www.civitavecchiaservizipubblici.it.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.