The Mexican Embassy in the United States confirmed this Tuesday that there are Mexican citizens among the six victims of the accident on the Baltimore (Maryland) bridge, which collapsed due to the collision of a freighter against one of its pillars.

A spokesperson for the Mexican Embassy explained that there are people from Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador among the six victims, but did not specify the exact number or give details about their identities.

Previously, the Guatemalan Foreign Ministry had confirmed that two are Guatemalan: a 26-year-old man from San Luis (Petén) and another 35-year-old man from Camotán (Chiquimula).

Sources from the Honduran Embassy reported that they were also trying to verify if there were any Honduran people among those affected by the bridge collapse.

The events occurred early Tuesday morning, when the Singapore-flagged ship Dali suffered a power outage after leaving the port of Baltimore and crashed into a pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed in a matter of seconds.

Eight employees of the construction company Brawner Builders, who were filling potholes on the bridge, fell into the dark waters of the Patapsco River, of which only two could be rescued, one of them in serious condition.

After an intense search against the clock that lasted almost all day, the authorities declared the six missing people dead and announced that they would reactivate the search for the bodies on Wednesday.

Before the collision, the container ship’s crew issued an emergency warning, allowing authorities to cut off vehicle traffic on the bridge and prevent a major tragedy.

SV

