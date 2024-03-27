The company Brawner Builders, where the six people missing in the collapse of the Baltimore bridge (United States) worked, has confirmed their death according to a senior company executive interviewed by NBC News.

The incident occurred around 01:30 local time when the cargo ship Dali, leaving the port of Baltimore, collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse.

Before impact, the cargo ship’s crew issued a warning about its drift, allowing authorities to close traffic on the bridge and prevent a major tragedy.

At least eight workers participating in works on the bridge fell into the dark waters of the river, two of whom have been rescued and the rest remain officially missing.

However, Jeffrey Pritzker, executive vice president of Brawner Builders, told NBC that the six missing are presumed dead.

There is still no confirmation that search and rescue efforts have stopped.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala announced in a statement that among the six missing there are two Guatemalans, aged 26 and 35, originally from San Luis (Petén) and Camotán (Chiquimula).

According to the Guatemalan Foreign Ministry, they were part of a group of eight workers who were repairing the asphalt on the bridge at the time of the accident.

Two of them were rescued, one of them in critical condition, while the other six remain missing, he added.

Among the missing would also be the Honduran Maynor Sauzo, as confirmed to NBC by his family, which was informed of the accident in the early hours of this Tuesday.

The Mexican consulate is also trying to confirm whether Mexican citizens are among the victims.

The authorities have set up a meeting point near the port for affected families.

The port has been paralyzed and only truck loading and unloading activity is allowed. The area is also blocked to traffic and to the press, which can only access about 1.6 kilometers away, from where you can see the blocked ship with its containers and the bridge cut short in the air.

